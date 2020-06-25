Northeast Greenhouse Conference 2020 Postponed

After careful consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and keeping the safety of attendees, vendors, and presenters as our top priority, the New England Floriculture Board and Extension Representatives have decided to postpone the Northeast Greenhouse Conference to the fall of 2021.



We are exploring the possibility of setting up webinars this fall in order to deliver content relevant to Pesticide Applicator Certification continuing education credit. We will provide more information about that plan when it is finalized.



The New England Greenhouse Floriculture Guide is in the process of being updated and will be released in paper and digital formats!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Northeast Greenhouse Conference