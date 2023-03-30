AMS Announces 2023 Grain Fees Under the United States Grain Standards Act

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced the 2023 fee schedule for official inspection and weighing services, supervision of official inspection and weighing services, and miscellaneous fees for other services performed under the U.S. Grain Standards Act.

Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS) is required to annually review its fees for service, including national and local tonnage, and supervision tonnage fees.

FGIS calculates its tonnage fees according to the regulations, such that provided tonnage fees will consist of the national tonnage and local tonnage fee. FGIS also reviews the amount of funds available in its operating reserve at the end of each fiscal year to ensure that it has 4.5 months of operating expenses, which is required by regulations.

