USDA Announces National Pork Board Appointments

USDA AMS Meat & Poultry June 28, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the appointment of six members to the National Pork Board. Five appointees will serve three-year terms beginning June 2022 and ending June 2025, and one appointee will serve a one-year term from June 2022 through June 2023.

The appointed members are:

  • Bill Luckey, Columbus, Neb.
  • Jeremy Burkett, Evansville, Wyo.
  • Alayne Johnson, Columbia City, Ind.
  • Chad Groves, Overland Park, Kan.
  • Jess Campbell, Waynesville, Ohio
  • Daniel Tubbs, Oakman, Ala. (1-year term)

The National Pork Board is composed of 15 pork producers nominated by the National Pork Producers Delegate Body, which is made up of 155 producer and importer members. 

The program was created and is administered under the authority of the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act of 1985. It became effective
September 5, 1986, when the Pork Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Order was implemented. Assessments began November 1, 1986.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) National Pork Board webpage and on the National Pork Board website, pork.org.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population

Related Articles

Produce

USDA Removes Eight Fruit and Vegetable Standards from the Code of Federal Regulations

USDA AMS Produce July 19, 2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announces a final rule that removes seven voluntary U.S. grade standards and one consumer standard for fresh fruits and vegetables from the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). The final rule, published in the Federal Register on July 16, 2019, adopts a previously published interim rule without change.

Meat & Poultry

Giving Tuesday Launches Fourth Annual Hams Across America Initiative

National Pork Board﻿ Meat & Poultry December 5, 2019

When it comes to giving back to their communities, pig farmers across the U.S. like to adopt the “go big or go home attitude”, and this Giving Tuesday is no different. Today, U.S. pig farmers, the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC), Smithfield Foods, Inc., Prairie Fresh Pork, JBS USA Pork and state pork associations kicked off the fourth annual Hams Across America campaign.