HelloFresh Increases Support to Help Those Facing Food Insecurity

NEW YORK–HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company and food solutions group, announced today an increase in their “Beyond the Box” program to support food banks as COVID-19 SNAP benefits have expired. As part of its mission to support those facing food insecurity, the company pledges to provide 100,000 additional meals across a number of its brands – HelloFresh, Green Chef, and EveryPlate – this Spring to food banks and non-profit partners around the country – an extension to their existing donation programs.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides assistance to 41 million people suffering from food insecurity by providing them a monthly benefit to use on food purchases. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of people lost their jobs, SNAP benefits were temporarily increased to help low-income families. The supplemental benefits expired this February, as a signal that the pandemic is coming to an end. This month, the average SNAP household has seen at least $95 less in benefits, with some seeing a reduction of $250 or more.

“While an end to the pandemic is a welcome note, many families continue to face food insecurity, especially with record inflation contributing to higher food costs,” said Jeff Yorzyk, Senior Director of Sustainability for HelloFresh US. “Many people are turning to their local food banks to help fill the void – unfortunately some of which are not equipped for the influx. Our goal is to help our partners put healthy, nutritious food on the tables of as many Americans as possible in this time of need.”

HelloFresh is donating 100,000 extra meals, including meal kits, ready-to-heat dinners and nutritious sides to food banks including Table to Table in New Jersey, Second Helpings Atlanta in Georgia, Tarrant Area Food Bank in Texas and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Arizona. The company is also increasing support by adding a second temporary Community Fresh Market in Colorado. This farmer’s market style distribution, hosted by Denver-based hunger relief organization, We Don’t Waste, will be open bi-weekly from April through July, to whoever needs it and will provide a variety of fresh produce, proteins and dairy items at no cost.

“This is a critical time for our community. With the reduction of SNAP benefits on top of rising inflation for food, we’ve seen food insecurity increase and demand for our programs has skyrocketed. We’ve seen a 63% increase in attendance at the Community Fresh Markets from this time last year. And seniors, experiencing an even greater reduction in benefits, have nearly doubled in attendance,” said Arlan Preblud, Founder and Executive Director for We Don’t Waste. “We’re now providing food access to over 10,000 individuals each month through these markets. We Don’t Waste is really grateful to work with partners like HelloFresh. They are helping us provide consistent food access to help strengthen our community.”

Beyond the Box helps those in need

HelloFresh aims to change the way people eat, forever, inclusive of those facing food insecurity. Their US-based social impact program called Beyond the Box, focuses on reducing food waste and creating a more equitable food system for those in need.

The program consists of their “Meals with Meaning” initiative, launched in 2020, as a response to the pandemic and elevated rates of food insecurity. To date, Meals with Meaning has provided more than 4 million free meal kits to individuals in need, with each kit containing HelloFresh ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to create home-cooked meals.

Through the remainder of the year, HelloFresh will increase their Meals With Meaning donations in Newark, New Jersey. In partnership with the City of Newark and food-rescue organization, Table to Table, this site represents the company’s first and largest Meals with Meaning program.

“More than 850,000 people in New Jersey depend on federal food assistance to sustain themselves or their families,” said Amiri Baraka, Jr., Chief of Staff for the City of Newark. “With inflation so high, individuals are struggling to put food on the table right now. We need to ensure that those who need help have access to it. We’re incredibly grateful for companies like HelloFresh who are partnering with us to fill this critical need.”

HelloFresh also continues to focus on its sustainability and social impact efforts by contributing nearly 19 million pounds of surplus food in the US in 2022, supporting more than 40 food banks and pantries across the country.

To learn more about HelloFresh’s Beyond the Box program, including Meals with Meaning, visit https://www.hellofresh.com.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company. Founded in Berlin in November 2011, the Company now operates across 18 international markets. In 2022, HelloFresh furthered their mission to “change the way people eat forever” by delivering more than 490 million meals to customers across the U.S. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.