Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Breads Launch Baked the Right Way Campaign

Bimbo Bakeries USA Bakery August 23, 2023

HORSHAM, Pa. — Arnold®Brownberry®, and Oroweat® Breads, makers of nutritious and delicious premium bread, today launched Baked the Right Way – a fully integrated brand campaign. Now live across online video streaming platforms, social media, and digital advertising, Baked the Right Way looks to share the brand’s baking philosophy through the voice of some of the wisest and most respected folks we know: Grandmas.

Consumers know and trust that Grandma always uses the best ingredients, takes her time to do it right, and bakes with love. Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat have baked with the same passion for 75+ years so it was natural for the brand to bring Grandma’s baking expertise to life by answering a simple guiding question: What Would Grandma Do?

The campaign features multiple, unique spots, focusing on various products from the brand’s core offerings – Whole Grains, Keto, and NEW Grains Almighty®. Within each spot, campaign hero Grandmas shatter outdated stereotypes of what makes a Grandma – just like Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat shatter the expectation that bread is boring. Leaning into their confident authority, the campaign uses the voice of these strong figures to communicate the brand’s uncompromising commitment to baking their breads like Grandma – the right way.

“Consumers understand that it’s not by chance that Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat have been baking great tasting breads for a very long time – it’s because we do things right,” said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our Baked the Right Way campaign is based on deep consumer understanding, and features our trusted baking expertise and experience in a fun and memorable way.”

Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat sell premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.comwww.brownberry.com or www.oroweat.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

