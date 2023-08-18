Awrey’s Bakery in Livonia, MI Announces Plans to Close for Good

LIVONIA — A local institution is planning to shut its doors for good.

Minnie Marie Bakers Inc., owner of Awrey’s Bakery on 12301 Farmington Road, recently announced the company plans to close in September. In its Aug. 1 press release, the company cited growing production costs and a declining interest in sweets as the reason for closure.

Awrey’s Bakery is 113 years old. It’s known for sweets like cakes, cookies and coffee cake.

Minnie Marie Bakers purchased Awrey’s in 2013 after the company fell on difficult financial times. If another buyer doesn’t save the day now, the bakery will close its doors for good.

