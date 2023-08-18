Beehive Cheese: A Taste of Excellence and New Accolades

Hey fellow cheese enthusiasts! We’ve scored big at the 2023 International Cheese and Dairy Awards (ICDA) and the American Cheese Society Awards (ACS), solidifying our place as true cheese pioneers.

ICDA Triumphs: Gold and Bronze – Sweet Wins

Imagine an international cheese extravaganza where over 5,500 entries compete for glory – that’s the ICDA!

Let’s talk about Seahive. This honey and sea salt-rubbed delight snatched a gold in the Sweet Additives Category. I mean, honey and cheese? It’s a match made in cheese heaven.

