USA Cheese Guild Covering Entry Costs for International Cheese & Dairy Awards

The International Cheese and Dairy Awards entries close on May 15th. This year, the USA Cheese Guild is offering to cover the entry costs for all U.S. cow’s milk (including mixed milk) cheeses.

As a main sponsor of the event, the USA Cheese Guild is also presenting an award for “Best USA Cheese”. This will be an annual award, and this year’s winner will be the first recipient of the trophy.

Interested US cheesemakers can begin the entry process by clicking on this link, and additional information for U.S. entrants can be found here. Once entries have been completed, entrants can reach out to Alex Parker (aparker@usdec.org) and Nuhami Alemu (nalemu@usdec.org) with a copy of their completed entry to begin the reimbursement process.