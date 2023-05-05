Announcing Upgrade to SIMBA’s Logistics Module

Kirkland, WA – SIMBA Solutions is a leading provider of real-time, plant floor data collection systems for Seafood, Meat and Produce Processors. The SIMBA system collects real-time production, traceability, inventory, and shipping information using touch computers and barcoding. The result is a powerful system that will increase productivity, lower costs and improve revenues.

SIMBA Logistics – The Logistics module within the full SIMBA system manages finished goods inventory, including locations, moves, adds, and shipping to a customer, order, etc. This module uses mobile barcode scanners to perform all functions, either in batch mode (for those facilities that don’t have a reliable wireless connection) or using WiFi in real-time.

Track Inventory throughout your facility in real-time – One important feature of any real-time system is response time. Does the wireless connection take too long and are your employees held up from completing tasks? It is especially important that fresh food be processed immediately to retain quality. The upgraded SIMBA Logistics module has verified response times of less than one second. Workers can pick orders and load trucks quickly. And this information with updated current inventory is immediately available to management and sales teams.

SIMBA is an easy addition for modest processors who need to keep up: SIMBA does it all, quickly labeling and recording product at receiving, reducing data entry, and then tracing the product forever with perfect records, so passing an audit is just a matter of a quick scan and a couple of clicks. You can trace fresh food back to the boat or field it came from, the day it was processed and packed, and everywhere it has been since,” says Alison Falco, CEO of SIMBA Solutions. The Logistics module records when an item ships along with its destination and order number or container or truck ID.

Traceability can unlock enormous value in seafood up and down the production and distribution chain, and SIMBA provides a solution that any processor can implement.

Contact David Heffernan: davidh@dynamic-systemsinc.com or learn about SIMBA at https://www.simbasolutions.com/solutions/