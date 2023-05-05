The $200 Million Lobster Season is Underway in Quebec

The lobster season is underway in Quebec, starting with Saturday’s launch in the Gaspé Peninsula.

“For the past 11 years, lobsters caught near the coasts of the Gaspé and Anticosti Island have been marked with an alphanumeric code, which allows consumers to trace the origin of the lobster on their plates, and even to know the name of the fisherman, the boat and the area in which it was caught,” said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ) in a news release.

The start of the lobster fishery varies from region to region; the Lower North Shore season starts on May 8, for example.

