IDFA Foundation Donates $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and Coordinates Donation of 16 Pallets of Shelf-Stable Milk by IDFA Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The IDFA Foundation, which promotes the health and wellbeing of people, communities, and our planet on behalf of U.S. dairy, donated $5,000 today to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. The donation came as more than 40 staff and board members of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) completed a service project sorting and packing more than 14,000 pounds of food for the hungry at the food bank in Nashville. The IDFA Foundation also coordinated a shipment of 1,615 cases of shelf-stable, 2% white milk to the food bank by Diversified Foods Inc. of Louisiana and Prairie Farms Dairy of Illinois. Altogether, the efforts today are expected to provide more than 32,000 meals to food insecure people in the area on behalf of the IDFA Foundation and its donors in U.S. dairy.

The demand for emergency food has grown as the economy and households continue to be tested with inflation and uncertainty. With rising costs of housing, healthcare, food, and more, the issues of hunger continue to plague the most vulnerable in Nashville and other communities. Since 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of providing food to people facing hunger and working to advance hunger solutions. The nonprofit food bank distributes food to nearly 420 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties. Second Harvest’s partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth programs. In 2022, the food bank provided more than 35 million meals to people in their 46-county service area covering 20,712 square miles in Middle and West Tennessee. The food bank distributed 41,600,000 pounds of food, including nutritious milk and dairy products to families in need.

“While volunteering at the warehouse in Nashville, our IDFA members saw firsthand how Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee and its team of staff and volunteers are providing nourishing food to those in need,” said Matt Herrick, executive director of the IDFA Foundation. “I am grateful to the many IDFA board members and staff who volunteered to sort and pack food, and for the generous donation of $5,000 made to the food bank on behalf of our U.S. dairy partners. Today’s gift will enable the food bank to provide more than 20,000 meals to those in need. Importantly, IDFA members Diversified Foods of Louisiana and Prairie Farms Dairy of Illinois collaborated with the IDFA Foundation to donate a truckload of shelf-stable, 2% white milk to Second Harvest for distribution to food insecure families. Altogether, our donations will allow the food bank to provide more than 32,000 meals to people in Nashville and surrounding communities.”

Sean Steichen, senior director of strategic initiatives for Diversified Foods, Inc., said, “Diversified Foods, along with our brand partner Prairie Farms, is proud to take part in donating this Shelf Stable Pantry Fresh Dairy Milk. We value any opportunity to work with our food bank partners to help families in need, knowing the many struggles families go through to secure their milk consumption needs. Thank you to IDFA Foundation and Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee for organizing this great event.”