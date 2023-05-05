UniPro Foodservice Adds New Member

Atlanta – We are pleased to announce that Premier Produce in Dania Beach, Florida has joined the cooperative effective Monday, May 1, 2023. Premier Produce encompasses a headquarters location along with two branches: Premier Produce Central Florida and Sun City Produce.

About Premier Produce:

Premier Produce is committed to providing the freshest, premium quality produce, fresh-cuts, dairy, and specialty foods. Sun City Produce is comprised of industry experts specializing in produce distribution.

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With over 350 Member companies, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.

