UniPro Foodservice Adds Another New Member

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that they have added another new member to its roster effective December 1st:

Wohrle’s Foods, headquartered in Pittsfield, MA, has been serving the industry since 1921 and is now rejoining UniPro Foodservice. They are a fourth-generation, family-owned broadline foodservice distributor providing top quality meats, produce, poultry and seafood. They distribute throughout Western Massachusetts, Southern Vermont, Northern Connecticut, and Eastern New York along the Hudson River. They also have their own cash & carry.

UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor members operating from more than 800 locations. UniPro’s member distributors service operators across the nation in all segments of the industry.