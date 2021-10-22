UniPro Foodservice Hosts Successful Fall Conference

Atlanta – UniPro Foodservice, Inc. hosted more than 1,200 foodservice professionals in Orlando, Florida. UniPro’s Fall Conference was held at the Gaylord Palms Resort from October 18 through October 20, 2021. “The overwhelming response to our Conference is evidence that our Members and Suppliers are eager to meet in person and that our industry is based on personal relationships and interactions. The double-digit growth we are seeing among the UniPro Members is an indication of the current shift of market share away from national distributors to the independents,” said UniPro CEO Bob Stewart.

The agenda included daily purchasing sessions, a presentation by UniPro’s senior executives, and evening social functions. The first event in 2022 will be UniPro’s bi-annual Executive Conference in Boca Raton, Florida in February, followed by the Spring Conference which will take place in Chicago in April 2022.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, UniPro Foodservice, Inc. has more than 400 distributor Member companies operating from more than 900 locations. UniPro’s distributors service Operators across the nation in all industry segments with aggregate sales volume exceeding $120 billion.