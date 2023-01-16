Unipro Foodservice Announces 2023 Conference Schedule

Atlanta – UniPro Foodservice has announced our scheduled conferences for 2023. A key component of UniPro’s mission is to provide opportunities for our Members and Suppliers to drive sales and increase profits. Each conference is uniquely designed to meet the needs of our attendees.

“Our conferences offer significant benefits to attending companies, including first-to-market opportunities, industry insights and intelligence, and increased income potential, to name a few,” said UniPro CEO, Bob Stewart.

The UniPro conferences scheduled for 2023 are:

2023 PFL/SCOPE Conference (Exclusively for Warehouse, Operations, and Logistics personnel) – February 19-21, 2023, Hilton Austin, Austin, Texas

About UniPro Foodservice:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With more than 400 Members, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.

www.uniprofoodservice.com