Unipro Foodservice Adds Two New Members and Announces Recent Acquisitions by Members

Atlanta, GA – UniPro Foodservice, Inc., the national foodservice distributor cooperative headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce two distributor companies have joined UniPro.

Prime Source Foods dba Poultry Products Company of New England, LLC in Londonderry, New Hampshire has joined the cooperative effective February 1, 2023.Prime Source Foods is an independently owned broadline distributor with strong emphasis on the protein category.

Andalusia Distributing Company, Inc. in Andalusia, Alabama, has rejoined the cooperative effective February 1, 2023. Andalusia Distributing Company is a full-line convenience store distributor and will be rejoining UniPro’s Pro-C Convenience Distribution Network as well.

In addition to Prime Source and Andalusia Distributing joining the cooperative, several UniPro Members have expanded their businesses through acquisitions:

The Palmer family of companies’ dba Palmer Food Services (NY) has acquired Smith Packing Company of Utica, New York.

The Chefs' Warehouse has added Alexis Foods, Portland, Oregon, as a Branch location to the system.

The Chefs' Warehouse acquired UniPro Member Mike Hudson Distributing, Petaluma, California.

AMCON Distributing, Omaha, Nebraska, has acquired UniPro Member Henry's Foods, Inc., Alexandria, Minnesota.

BakeMark USA has acquired the following companies, adding new branches to the system:

George R. Ruhl & Son, Inc., Hanover, Maryland

About UniPro:

Headquartered in Atlanta, UniPro Foodservice is the nation’s largest foodservice distribution cooperative. With more than 400 Members, we provide nationwide access to exclusive programs and opportunities with the country’s premier Suppliers and service providers to every segment of the industry.