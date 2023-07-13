Belton Farm Wins Big at The 127th International Cheese and Dairy Awards

Elizabeth, NJ— Cheesemaker Belton Farm, an exclusive partner with Atalanta, is celebrating a sweep at the 2023 International Cheese and Dairy Awards, held in the UK. Belton Farm received a total of 58 awards and seven trophies. Highlights included receiving the National Westminster Trophy for Highest Number of Points in Show, an accolade celebrating the brand’s overall high quality.

Held since 1897, the International Cheese and Dairy Awards includes cheese from across the globe—over 5,000 cheeses were judged in June 2023, the competition’s 127th year. A panel of 250 expert judges from the industry assessed the cheeses across a multitude of categories.

Another significant achievement for Belton Farm was winning the Best Branded Packaging award for the Belton Farm Triple Pack. The variety pack offers three of Belton Farm’s most celebrated cheeses in smaller, individual sizes, ideal for entertaining, cheeseboards, and everyday household use.

The Best Smoked Cheese trophy was awarded to Belton Farm Smoked Red Fox. The relatively new product showcases the complex blend of sweet and savory flavors of their award-winning Red Fox, naturally smoked over oak chips. That’s just the start of the dozens of awards garnered by Belton Farm fine cheeses.

Belton Farm cheeses are handcrafted by skilled makers who use free-range local milk from small family farms and pride themselves on their cheesemaking heritage and provenance. Located in the stunning Shropshire countryside in England, the cheese is made with real character and complexity, the same way it’s been crafted by the family-owned company since 1922.