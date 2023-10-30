Atalanta Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mt. Vikos, an Authentic Greek Feta Brand

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Mt. Vikos, a renowned brand known for its exceptional line of authentic Greek Feta and spreads. This strategic move is a significant milestone in Atalanta’s commitment to expanding its product portfolio and delivering outstanding quality to its consumers.

The acquisition of Mt. Vikos includes a range of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) imported Greek specialty cheeses crafted using traditional production methods with non-GMO sheep and goat’s milk. Mt. Vikos includes various artisan Feta varieties and spreads, including organic grass-fed, traditional, and barrel-aged, with unique flavor profiles.

Atalanta’s President, Tom Gellert, expressed enthusiasm about this acquisition, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Mt. Vikos into our family. This acquisition is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality products. Mt. Vikos has a long-standing tradition of excellence, and we are excited to build upon their legacy. As consumer awareness of authentic Greek products continues to increase, we felt it important to grow our presence in this category. Mt. Vikos is a perfect addition to Atalanta’s current portfolio of Greek products and strengthens our offerings in the category. It expands our assortment by adding shelf stable Greek spreads and award-winning Greek Cheese’s including Barrel Aged Feta.”

Customers can rest assured that the Mt. Vikos brand will continue to uphold its commitment to quality and authenticity, with the advantage of Atalanta’s vast resources and expertise in the retail/foodservice industry. The acquisition will strengthen both brands and enhance the overall consumer experience.