Emmi Roth Cheese Building a Specialized Plant in Dane County, Wisconsin

The three-decade old, award-winning Wisconsin cheese company is building a specialized production center in Dane County.

“We’re known for our award-winning cheeses,” Emmi Roth’s director of manufacturing Jordan Ehlen said, while discussing an expansion effort.

The company is completing their new headquarters and conversion plant in the fall with a more than 130,000-square-foot facility.

“And as our business has grown, we’ve had a need for in-sourcing our own conversion,” Ehlen said.

“We will take our cheeses that we make at our other facilities and break them down into shreds,” Ehlen said. “Wedges, chunks of crumbles, and be able to sell them to our consumers.”

