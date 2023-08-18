Cal-Maine Foods Announces Publication of Fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report

RIDGELAND, Miss. – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today released the Company’s updated Fiscal 2022 Sustainability Report, which includes recent initiatives to support Cal-Maine Foods’ ongoing commitment to sustainability throughout its operations. As in previous reports, the Company is providing updated information utilizing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, stated “Responsible leadership and reliable choices are deeply rooted in Cal-Maine Foods’ culture and values. As a leader in our industry, we are focused on managing our operations in an efficient and sustainable manner while protecting our vital resources and the welfare of the animals under our care. We also remain committed to following strong corporate governance principles and maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. These tenets are described more fully in our latest report, which highlights our mission to be the most reliable and sustainable producer of fresh shell eggs and egg products.”

The report may be found on the Company’s website at www.calmainefoods.com

