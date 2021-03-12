Robbie Lock Named Sustainability Manager at HP Hood LLC

(Lynnfield, MA) – HP Hood LLC recently announced that it has hired Robbie Lock as its new Sustainability Manager. This announcement comes as the company celebrates its 175th year with continued innovation, growth, and a renewed commitment to sustainability.

“Robbie will be a key player in our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and achieve zero waste in our operations,” said Dave Crowley, Sr. Director of Environmental Health and Safety at HP Hood. “His experience working in renewable energy, waste, and corporate sustainability will help advance Hood’s existing sustainability efforts and develop a new, long-term strategy. We believe sustainability is part of our company legacy and that it’s not just the right thing to do, it also sparks long-term business innovation and success.”

Lock has dedicated his career to sustainability and got his start installing solar energy systems. He has worked with the New York City school system to implement zero-waste best practices. Prior to joining Hood, Lock was a sustainability manager with VF Corporation and managed a Starbucks and McDonald’s collaboration on sustainable paper cups. He has led sustainability strategy and communications for Fortune 500 brands including HP Inc., Kohl’s, Pentair, and S&P Global.

Aspart of Hood’s Environmental Health and Safety team, Lock will focus on optimizing facilities, sourcing responsibly, and reducing climate impact in an effort to strengthen the Company’s customer relationships and consumer trust.

“I’m excited for the opportunity and challenge to have an impact at a legacy company that is looking to the future,” says Lock. “Sustainability can help future-proof our business and make it more resilient. Being able to effect positive environmental and social change through our operations and supply chain, while providing business value in the process, is a win-win.”

ABOUT HP HOOD LLC

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 170 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Simply Smart® Milk, Heluva Good!®, Planet Oat®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, Hershey’s Milk & Milkshakes, and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com