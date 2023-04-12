Emmi Roth’s Tim Omer Elected to Serve as WCMA President

Tim Omer of Emmi Roth has been elected to serve as President of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Omer will assume leadership on July 1, 2023, succeeding Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Cheese as he completes his two-year maximum term in the role.

As President, Omer will lead an executive team that includes Doug Wilke of Valley Queen Cheese as First Vice President, Mike Sipple of Agropur as Second Vice President, Kim Heiman of Nasonville Dairy as Treasurer, and Chris Renard of Renard’s Cheese as Secretary. All four were selected to continue in their leadership roles for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.

Four industry leaders were also selected to join the WCMA Board of Directors. Mathew Bartkowiak of Nelson-Jameson, Paul Bauer of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Steve Doyle of Sartori Cheese, and Bob Greco of Cheese Merchants of America will begin their first terms on the Board July 1.

