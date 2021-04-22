WCMA Applauds Baldwin Reintroduction of DAIRY PRIDE Act

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) today applauded U.S. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) as she reintroduced the DAIRY PRIDE Act, requiring products made from nuts, seeds, plants, and algae to no longer be mislabeled with dairy terms such as milk, cheese or yogurt. Current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards define dairy products as being made from the milk of dairy animals, but the agency has not enforced its own regulation, enabling a rapid rise in the mislabeling of plant-based imitation dairy products.

“Americans deserve clear, truthful labels as they choose the foods they buy and serve to their families,” said John Umhoefer, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Executive Director. “We are grateful for Sen. Baldwin’s work to ensure greater transparency in the marketplace.”

A consumer study, sponsored in part by WCMA, showed that one-quarter of people believe real milk is present in plant-based foods that mimic cheese. One-third of those studied think plant-based mimics contain protein, though some imitators have little to no protein. One-quarter think plant-based mimics are lower in calories or fat, and have fewer additives, but neither perception is true.

