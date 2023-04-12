Better Butter Launches into Walmart

SALT LAKE CITY — Consumers will now be able to find Better Butter’s premium craft butters in the dairy section of their local Walmart stores. The brand will be offering three of their most popular butters, including the Garlic Herb Craft Butter, Honey Craft Butter, and Steakhouse Craft Butter.

Better Butter proudly makes a line of compound butters that are crafted from whole food ingredients, including Grade AA butter, fresh fruits and veggies, herbs, spices, and other natural ingredients, such as honey. The butters are creamy, rich, and can easily enhance the flavor of any sweet or savory dish from breakfast to dinner and even dessert. Additionally, all of the craft butters from Better Butter are non-GMO and oil-free. Many consumers enjoy the fact that since Better Butter’s craft butters already contain bold, bright flavors, they don’t have to spend extra money on additional products to add those flavors to their dishes.

Beyond the amazing flavor, another significant benefit of the savory craft butters from Better Butter is that they are keto-friendly. By containing no added sugars or fillers, Better Butter’s craft butters align with keto-friendly diet plans. Each compound butter from Better Butter is made from real butter and contains zero trans-fat, making Better Butter an excellent choice for people following a ketogenic diet plan.

A look at the craft butters that are landing in Walmart:

The Garlic Herb Craft Butter from Better Butter combines 100% real butter with garlic and a blend of herbs. The company recommends adding it to chicken, steak, rice, or even vegetables. As with all of Better Butter’s craft butters, it can be added to any recipe, or try one of the many recipes included on their websites, such as the Garlic Butter Steak Bites With Zucchini Noodles: https://betterbutter.com/blogs/recipes/garlic-butter-steak-bites-with-zucchini-noodles

Better Butter’s Honey Craft Butter is a subtly sweet compound butter made from butter and real honey. Better Butter recommends adding this butter as a finishing touch to the top of biscuits, cornbread, salmon, or carrots. Although technically a sweet butter, the Honey Craft Butter can be utilized in either sweet or savory dishes, which can be seen here in the Honey Dijon Ham recipe provided by Better Butter: https://betterbutter.com/blogs/recipes/honey-dijon-ham

The Steakhouse Craft Butter from Better Butter is made from a blend of butter, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and spices. This butter is described as savory, rich, and bold. Better Butter recommends adding the Steakhouse Craft Butter to steaks, skillets, or vegetables. They also include a recipe for Instant Pot Breakfast Potatoes that are home fried in the Steakhouse Better Butter: https://betterbutter.com/blogs/recipes/instant-pot-breakfast-potatoes

Better Butter is also certified shelf stable for up to six weeks outside of the refrigerator. It can be stored on the counter or pantry for convenience. Better Butter recommends storing their craft butter at room temperature so it’s always spreadable and ready to use.

Find Better Butter in a Walmart or other retailers: https://betterbutter.com/pages/store-locator

About Better Butter

Better Butter is committed to creating premium craft butters that can be used by families everywhere to elevate their meals — and their family time. Better Butter seeks to be the secret ingredient to making every meal taste better and be more memorable. Their compound butters are crafted with 100% real butter and whole food ingredients to offer their customers something they can be proud to use. Better Butter likes to say, “When you upgrade your butter, you elevate everything—from the littlest moments to some of life’s biggest.”