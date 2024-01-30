Bakery Premixes Market Worth $544M by 2028

CHICAGO — The Bakery Premixes Market valued at USD 406 million in 2023, showcases a remarkable growth projection, anticipated to escalate to USD 544 million by 2028, indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) report of 2019, bread and bakery products play a crucial role in improving nutrition or obtaining food security. Bread, often referred to as a “staple food,” is a primary source of dietary energy while bakery products are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber, contributing to a well-balanced diet. Thus, premixes serve as a key ingredient, enabling the fortification of bread and other baked goods with vitamins and minerals, making them more nutritious.

With the world’s population expanding and an increasing desire for nutritious and easily accessible food, the bakery industry, fueled by advancements in premix technologies, is positioned for significant expansion. The active engagement with these emerging trends stands as a lucrative prospect for businesses, offering them an opportunity to contribute significantly to both public health and the enhancement of global food security.

