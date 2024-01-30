Southeastern Grocers Completes Strategic Divestiture of its Hispanic Banner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG) today announces the completion of its strategic divestiture of Fresco y Más to Fresco Retail Group, LLC. SEG continues to own and operate Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “The successful sale of Fresco y Más marks an important milestone on our path forward. As we continue to lead our Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, we remain focused on being the Most Preferred Grocer in the Neighborhood and delivering an exceptional grocery shopping experience complete with the quality, service and value our customers and communities have come to expect.”

As previously announced in August, SEG entered into definitive agreements with ALDI and Fresco Retail Group to effectuate a comprehensive strategic divestiture of its businesses. Under the proposed merger agreement, ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie banners.

SEG currently anticipates that the proposed merger with ALDI will be completed in the first half of 2024. SEG will continue to operate its Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in the normal course of business up to and until the transactions are completed. This includes approximately 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida where 75% of the stores are located.

For additional information regarding Fresco y Más, please contact Fresco Retail Group at Info@FrescoRetail.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.