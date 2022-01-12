Bakery Processing Equipment Market worth $14.8B by 2026

CHICAGO — According to the report “Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region – Global Forecast to 2026“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021.

The growth of the bakery processing equipment market is attributed to the increasing trade of food processing equipment among countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, India, and China. Bakery processing equipment helps in transforming raw ingredients into baked items through various physical and chemical techniques. The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumption of bakery products in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, compelling manufacturers to increase production.

By function, the baking segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery processing equipment market in 2021.

On the basis of function, the baking segment is estimated to dominate the bakery processing equipment market in 2021. In recent years, China is being observed as an emerging country in the bakery processing equipment market due to the growing demand for specialized and innovative bakery products. Industrial bakeries use automated bakery machinery, while artisanal bakeries use smaller bakery equipment.

