Baltimore’s H&S Bakery Hiring Workers to Meet Increased Demand for Bread

It’s apparently not the time to be counting carbs.

H&S Bakery is ramping up production and distribution of its bread products — and hiring more than 50 new workers — to keep the shelves stocked at supermarkets across Greater Baltimore.

Bread, along with milk, eggs, toilet paper and other typical snow day staples, has been disappearing from supermarkets as people hole up in their homes to steer clear of the spread of COVID-19. Maryland’s restaurants and bars aren’t open, except for carryout and delivery in some cases, so many people find themselves having to cook at home.

