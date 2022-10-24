Bartek Completes First Phase of Capacity Expansion

STONEY CREEK, Ontario–Bartek Ingredients, the world’s largest producer of malic and food-grade fumaric acid, announces the completion of the first phase of its $160 million malic and fumaric acid capacity expansion.

The commissioning and start-up of the company’s new Maleic Anhydride Reactor system, supplied by MAN Energy at a cost of $20 million, will add 22,000 metric tons of capacity to Bartek’s existing three maleic anhydride reactors.

“The completion of this milestone is the first major step in Bartek delivering on our malic and fumaric acid capacity expansion project on time,” Bartek CEO John Burrows said. “It reaffirms our global leadership and commitment to deliver these critical food ingredients reliably, consistently, and at the highest quality for years to come.”

Burrows added: “This new facility not only gives us capacity to grow our global acid business, but also additional capabilities to produce our new products like Pecmate™ sodium malate and other specialty products made with malic and fumaric acid.”

Bartek plans to host a groundbreaking and formal ribbon cutting event with Canadian government officials and local community leaders at its new facility in the coming months. For more information, please visit bartek.ca or contact Bartek at info@bartek.ca.

About Bartek Ingredients

For over 50 years, Bartek Ingredients Inc. has been a leading global manufacturer of malic acid, fumaric acid, and maleic anhydride. Headquartered in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, Bartek employs 120 people across its two production facilities in Southern Ontario. Bartek’s facilities are registered to the ISO 9001:2015 Standard. Bartek also holds the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety certification, and it distributes to more than 40 countries around the world. With new ownership in 2019 and significant investments, Bartek’s presence in the food and beverage space continues to be bolstered by highly innovative products and services that utilize deep product expertise and application knowledge to offer solutions to industry needs. For more information about Bartek, visit bartek.ca/.