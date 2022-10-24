‘Chef Meets Farm’ Video Features Celebrity Chef and New York Dairy Farmer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmer Nate Chittenden of Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., and Emmy Award-winning culinary producer and chef Anthony Contrino partnered with American Dairy Association North East to create “Chef Meets Farm,” a video to celebrate National Farmers Day, on October 12.

The 8-mimute clip features the duo making the chef’s dairy-centric Butternut Squash Pasta Bake right on the farm, with dairy messages about animal care and sustainability sprinkled into their witty banter and conversation. The video is available at AmericanDairy.com/farmersday.

“Building these relationships with influential public personalities like Chef Anthony is pivotal to building consumer trust in dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “When they see their favorite chef advocating for dairy farmers and using lots of milk and dairy in their recipes, they’re more apt to use our products as well.”

ADA North East’s and Chittenden’s relationship with Chef Anthony was initiated last fall when the chef visited Dutch Hollow Farm for a farm-to-table experience and to learn more about how milk is produced.

Chef Anthony then said, “I think it’s very important for people to know where their food comes from. I appreciate what dairy farmers do and they’re often taken for granted because it’s one of the easiest products to find in the supermarket. There’s so much passion and effort that goes into producing milk – and I think that people are really starting to understand that more and more.”

“I really appreciate Chef Anthony’s desire to know how the food he uses starts and that it’s produced locally,” said Chittenden. “He’s interested to know the full story of the ingredient and what it takes to produce it.”

ADA North East has developed a comprehensive program including popular influencers who advocate for dairy with their millions of followers on social and other media outlets. It’s part of an effort to reach millennial parents and Gen Z audiences who have considerable buying power in the food market.

Photo caption: Dairy farmer Nate Chittenden of Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., (right) hosted celebrity chef Anthony Contrino for a “Chef Meets Farm” cooking demonstration on National Farmers Day.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.