Bimbo Canada Donates More Than 600 Meals to the Club des Petits Déjeuners and Contributes to the Emergency Fund to Help Children in Food-Insecure Households in Quebec

MONTREAL – Bimbo Canada is taking its responsibility to feed Quebecers seriously. The company is proud to partner with Chef Martin Juneau, our ambassador of the Bon Matin La mie de l’artisan brand, by donating more than 600 meals distributed on April 29 and May 6 to the Club des petits déjeuners. Bimbo Canada will also support the Club’s emergency fund to provide breakfasts to more than 32,000 children in Quebec who no longer have access to the program since the self-isolation measures began.

In these difficult and unprecedented times, Bon Matin will provide a delicious apple and maple bread pudding for the children and their families who are experiencing food insecurity to enjoy prepared by Chef Martin Juneau. The delivery will be made to two community centres currently supported by the Club des petits déjeuners; the Centre de pédiatrie sociale in Laval and the Mission Nouvelle Génération in Brossard on April 29 and May 6.

Every day, Bimbo Canada prepares hundreds of certified “Aliments du Québec” bakery products made from local ingredients. Chef Juneau’s signature bread pudding is made entirely from Quebec food products. Chef Juneau has been a proud ambassador of Quebec brands for 20 years; he did not hesitate to take part in this breakfast club project, a cause he holds very dear.

The company wants to express its profound gratitude to the community for supporting its baked goods and Quebec brands like POM, Bon Matin, Villaggio and Vachon. Since the beginning of the pandemic, our bakeries have significantly increased their production capacity to support Quebec supermarkets.

“Our organization has been agile and proactive in quickly launching a contingency plan to meet soaring market demand,” declared Marie-Ève Royer, Senior Vice-President, Business Transformation. “Quebec families are counting on Bimbo Canada to maintain the supply of freshly baked bread and snacks in grocery stores. We take our responsibility to feed Quebecers very seriously, and we want to sincerely thank all the frontline workers, franchisees and distributors who are hard at work every day helping us do just that.”

