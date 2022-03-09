Birch Benders Launches Cookies in Four Beloved Flavors

DENVER, Colo., – Birch Benders, the nation’s number one pancake and waffle mix in the natural channel, is expanding its portfolio of popular better-for-you foods with a new line of ready-to-eat, no-sugar-added, keto-friendly Cookies. Known for its high-quality organic, keto, and paleo baking and breakfast mixes, Birch Benders created this new cookie line with the same focus on reimagining the foods consumers love, in a way they can feel good about. Available now in major grocery stores nationwide, oven-baked Birch Benders Cookies are available in four mouthwatering varieties: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Vanilla Shortbread.

As more consumers of all dietary needs and lifestyles seek out snack options made with less sugar and wholesome ingredients, Birch Benders new keto-friendly Cookies proudly contain no added sugar and have less than five net carbohydrates per serving. Birch Benders obsessed over every ingredient in its Cookies line, resulting in a better-for-you indulgence for anyone to enjoy, including those following keto and gluten-free diets.

“The snack aisle is full of empty carbs and excess sugar, which leaves consumers with few options for delicious, satisfying, feel-good snacks and treats. That’s why Birch Benders focuses on creating delicious, better-for-you versions of the comforting foods people enjoy. We are thrilled to bring our Cookies to the snack aisle,” said Lucy Rand, general manager at Birch Benders. “Life is too short to deprive ourselves of the foods we love the most, and now with Birch Benders Cookies, people can enjoy their cookies and feel good about them too!”

Birch Benders’ new keto-friendly Cookies are packed with wholesome ingredients, like almond flour, and are available in four delicious varieties, including:

Chocolate Chip: With notes of butter and vanilla, keto-friendly Chocolate Chip Cookies boast perfect golden-brown edges and a bittersweet dark chocolate flavor.

With a dark chocolate profile, keto-friendly Double Chocolate Chip Cookies are sweet to taste, with small chocolate chips and almond flecks melting in each bite.

Crispy, keto-friendly Snickerdoodle Cookies are deliciously sweet, with notes of cinnamon and sugar. Browned to perfection, this classic cookie is a crave-worthy standout.

Perfect for a decadent sweet fix, keto-friendly Vanilla Shortbread Cookies offer notes of buttery shortbread that pair well with a cup of hot tea or coffee.

Birch Benders’ line of no-sugar-added, keto-friendly Cookies are available to purchase now at BirchBenders.com and later this month on Amazon.com. The products will also be available at select national retailers, including Kroger, Walmart, and Target, starting in March for a starting MSRP of $5.99 for a 4-ounce pouch.

ABOUT BIRCH BENDERS

