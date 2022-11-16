Boston Baking Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pecans in “Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes”

BOSTON BAKING, Inc. of Boston, MA, is recalling its 3-ounce, individually wrapped packages “Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes” food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores because they may contain undeclared pecans. People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes” were sold in CONNECTICUT, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, RHODE ISLAND, NEW JERSEY AND NEW YORK at select Whole Foods Market stores.

The affected product comes in a 3-ounce, clear plastic package marked with “Packed On” date of 10/17/22-11/10/22 and with a “Sell By” date of 10/22/22-11/15/22 and UPC (01)00238543000007(3904)0019900 printed on the back label.

No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by Whole Foods Market team member that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not include pecans in the ingredient list. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an isolated error in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased these affected packages of “Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes” are urged not to consume if allergic to pecans and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Boston Baking Inc. at 1-888-224-3548 from 9am-5pm, EST.