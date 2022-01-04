GHGA, LLC. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish in Chicken Salad Croissants

January 4, 2022

Conley, GA – GHGA, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 266, 7.8 oz. packages of Chicken Salad Croissants due to undeclared fish. People who are allergic to fish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product

The recalled product was shipped to Kroger stores in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina on 12/30/2021.

The recalled Chicken Salad Croissants are packaged in 7.8 oz. clear plastic clamshells, with UPC 8 26766 15578 1, and marked with Sell-by Date 01/04/22 on the front of the package. Photos of the recalled product and label are below. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

No reports of illnesses or injury have been received to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packages of the product may contain tuna salad instead of chicken salad, and fish is not declared on the label.

GHGA, LLC. is urging customers with any fish concerns or allergies to dispose of the recalled products or return to the store of purchase for a full refund. Receipts are not required for the return. GHGA, LLC. is standing by to answer customer questions at 888.449.9386 Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PST.

