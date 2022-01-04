SAVE THE DATE – CalFlowers is excited to give you… ‘That Flower Feeling’!

Thursday, January 13 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST)

CalFlowers will share, for your viewing pleasure, our exciting new consumer-direct brand and marketing campaign launch. Everyone is invited to join!

CalFlowers is on a mission to ensure more Americans enjoying more flowers more often. We have partnered with marketing agency 180 Amsterdam and media agency Designory to produce and execute a professional, funny, edgy, and very shareable marketing campaign that will launch nationally across numerous social media platforms, podcasts, and music streaming channels in January.

Our goal in this ‘viewing party’ is not only to introduce you to our concept and marketing assets, but also to encourage you – and give you the tools – to leverage this campaign for the benefit of your own business and the industry at large. We need all segments of the floriculture industry to help amplify the campaign through your own established marketing channels, and we will provide you the access to do so!

We will walk you through the range of marketing assets and explain the full depth of the campaign which will include films and stills for social media platforms, host-read and voiceover ads on selected podcasts, a roster of social influencers, and point-of-sale items such as posters and truck wraps. CalFlowers is proud to offer this full range to all industry participants, regardless of whether you are a CalFlowers member.

Give us 45 minutes of your time on January 13th, and help us bring this transformative, national marketing campaign to flower consumers across the country. We look forward to seeing you!

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrduGorT8uG9IXzu7vOxoxtKfjgHX8gZzR

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

To learn more about That Flower Feeling – connect with Steve Dionne by phone: (760) 213-3996

or email steve@cafgs.org.

About CalFlowers — The California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CalFlowers) is a voluntary California-based trade association comprised of 241 voting members in California and 648 associate members in 48 states other than California. CalFlowers collaborates with other floral industry associations to promote the floral industry in the U.S., striving to have more Americans enjoy more flowers more often, and provides access to discount shipping programs for floral products.