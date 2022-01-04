Plant with a Purpose: New Native Plant Collections from Garden for Wildlife

The Garden for Wildlife Collection of native plants makes it easier to plant with a purpose. These plants make it easy to do the greatest good in your region, and arrive directly to your door.

About the NEW Garden for Wildlife™ Native Plant Collections

Curated combinations of native plants based on science to support the highest numbers of butterflies, bees, and birds and feed them over three seasons.

Blooming perennials that add variety, color and texture to your garden.

Plants are specific to your growing region Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, East Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Grown chemical-free and never treated with neonicotinoids, the most harmful chemical known to beneficial pollinating insects.

Collections include Keystone plants supporting 90% of butterflies, moths, and up to[MP1] 60% native pollen specialist bees.

Plants are based on research by Dr. Doug Tallamy and the University of Delaware Entomology research team, pollinator conservationist Jarrod Fowler, and Dr. Jaret Daniels, Entomologist, University of Florida.

With your order, you receive design templates, tips, and have access to an online community

Collections for 2022! We have expanded to 34 states!

Plants for the Northeast, Mid Atlantic and select Midwest states:

AR, CT, DE, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VT, VA, WV, WI.

Spring Bee Buffet- Part Shade 6 Plants. Limited edition plants especially beneficial to bees in early spring, two of each: Golden Alexander, Wild Geranium, Blue Wood Aster. Perfect for a 4’ x 6’ garden bed or containers. Support 103 butterfly species, 36 native bee species and 96% of backyard birds that rely on these insects to feed their young.

Hummingbird Heroes – Part Shade 6 Plants. Limited edition plants especially beneficial to hummingbirds, two of each: Cardinal Flower, Eastern Columbine, Wild Bergamot, Bee Balm Perfect for a 4’ x 6’ garden bed or containers. Curated for its ability to supply essential food to hummingbirds for three seasons also supports 3 butterfly species, 1 species of native pollen specialist bees and 96% of backyard birds that rely on these insects to feed their young.





Monarch Munchables – Full Sun 12 Plants: Includes three of each: Orange Butterfly Weed, Lanceleaf Coreopsis, Smooth Blue Aster, and Grayleaf Goldenrod. Perfect for an 8' x 10' garden bed or several large containers. Supports 114 butterfly species, 44 bee species and 96% of backyard birds that rely on these insects to feed their young.

Monarch Munchables – Full Sun 6 Plants: Includes two of each: Beard Tongue Foxglove, Orange Butterfly Weed, and Smooth Blue Aster. Perfect for a 4' x 6' garden bed or containers. Support 109 species of butterflies, 33 species of bees, and 96% of backyard birds.

Pollinator Power – Part Shade 6 Plants: This collection includes two of each plant: Red Cardinal Flower, Big Leafed Aster, and Great Blue Lobelia. This set is perfect for a 4' x 6' garden bed or patio containers in partial shade and provides three seasons of bloom, returning annually. This collection supports 101 species of butterflies, 33 species of bees, and 96% of backyard birds.

Orange Butterfly Milkweed – Full Sun 3 Plants: This set is a perfect companion to expand the impact of our Monarch Munchables collections. Supports monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) and Queen butterflies (Danaus gilippus) and 96% of backyard birds that rely on these insects to feed their young.

Grayleaf Goldenrod – Full Sun 3 plants: This set is the perfect companion to expand the impact of our Monarch Munchables collections. Supports 104 butterfly species, 42 species of bees and 96% of backyard birds.

Plants for Southeast States and *select counties:

SC, GA, FL, AL, MS, LA, East Texas*

Monarch Munchables – Full Sun 12 Plants: Includes three of each: Sweet Goldenrod, Calico Aster, Snowy Milkweed, Forked Blue Curls. Perfect for an 8’ x 10’ garden bed or several large containers. Supports 121 butterfly species, 45 species of bees and

96% of backyard birds.

Monarch Munchables – Full Sun 6-Plants. Includes two of each: Sweet Goldenrod, Calico Aster, Snowy Milkweed. Perfect for a 4’ x 6’ garden bed or containers. Supports 121 butterfly species, 43 species of bees and 96% of backyard birds.

Pollinator Power – Part Shade 12 Plants: Includes three of each: Narrow Leaved Sunflower, Spotted Beebalm, Frostweed, Blue Mistflower. Perfect for an 8' x 10' bed or several large containers. Supports 89 butterfly species, 68 species of bees and 96% of backyard birds.

Pollinator Power – Part Shade 6 Plants: This collection includes two of each plant: Narrow Leaved Sunflower, Spotted Beebalm, Blue Mistflower. Supports 66 butterfly species, 51 species of bees and 96% of backyard birds.

Hummingbird Heroes – Part Shade 6 Plants. Limited edition plants especially beneficial to hummingbirds, two of each: Scarlet Sage (2), Coral Honeysuckle (2),Pink Beardtongue (2) Perfect for a 4' x 6' garden bed or containers with a climbing vine that should be planted next to a trellis, fence, or arbor. Curated for its ability to supply essential food to hummingbirds for three seasons also supports 3 butterfly species, 1 species of pollen specialist bees and 96% of backyard birds. Note: Does not Ship to LA, or TX.

Butterfly Buffet 3-Shrub Sun/Part Shade. This collection includes two of each plant: Buttonbush, Sea Myrtle, Scarlet Hibiscus. Plant individually as separate focal points in the landscape or as part of a rain garden or pond area. Due to the mature plant size, this collection of shrubs is ideal for larger areas and is not suitable for containers. Supports 92 butterfly species, 9 species of bees and 96% of backyard birds.

Planting with Purpose Makes a Difference

Native Plants are the core of the wildlife habitat garden. Small-scale native plant gardens that incorporate blooming plants in all seasons are proven to increase pollinator abundance and diversity. Each of these garden plots are like a stepping stones that help support pollinators in an ecosystem that is badly fragmented.

Wildlife Species Stats

Monarch butterfly populations have plummeted in recent decades. Though populations vary year to year, the eastern population has been down 90% and the western population over 99%.

96% of backyard birds rely on insects and other invertebrates as the only source of food for their babies.

The North American bird population has declined by almost 1/3 in the last 50 years. That means three billion less birds than in 1970. Habitat loss, reduction of native plants and fewer insects are to blame.

90% of flowering plants rely on animal pollinators for fertilization, without which these plants cannot reproduce or form seeds, berries, nuts and other foods that wildlife and people rely on.

There are approximately 4,000 species of native bees in North America. Depending on location, 15% to 60% of these bee species are pollen specialists who only eat pollen from 40% of specific types of native plants.

Creating Wildlife Habitat Gardening works! Wildlife can appear within days or even moments when native plants and other elements are introduced into a space. Research shows that wildlife habitat gardens support 50% more wildlife than surrounding conventional landscapes.

