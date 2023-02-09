ABA Encouraged by the FDA’s Proposal to Redesign Human Foods Program

Statement from Eric Dell, President and CEO, American Bakers Association on the Proposed Redesign of Human Foods Program at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA):

“The American Bakers Association is encouraged by the FDA’s reorganization proposal to redesign the Human Foods Program. The baking industry’s leaders look forward to engaging with the Agency to help illustrate how any proposed changes would impact operations for our Members. We believe the creation of a Human Foods Advisory Committee and Deputy Commissioner for Foods are steps in a positive direction. Additionally, ABA looks forward to learning more about the Center of Excellence in Nutrition and how this new Center will impact the operations of CFSAN.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association