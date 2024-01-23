Al Amir Fresh Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Sesame in Hummus Dip Products and Undeclared Milk in Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt

FDA Dairy January 23, 2024

Al Amir Fresh Foods of Milwaukie, Oregon is recalling Al Amir brand hummus dip products due to undeclared sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt due to undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Al Amir brand hummus dip products and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt have 45-day shelf life if refrigerated and packaged in a round clear plastic container and a clear lid with label. The recalled products with the affected Best By Dates are listed in the table below and product were last distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington on 01/17/2024.

ProductNet Wt.UPCAffected Best By Dates range
Classic Hummus Creamy Garbanzo8oz.7 55134 12341 4All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
Harissa Spicy Hummus With a Kick8oz.7 55134 12352 0All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
Baba Ghannooj Grilled Eggplant8oz.7 55134 12342 1All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024
Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt8oz.8 55134 12351 3All dates up to and includes 1/25/2024

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Al Amir hummus labels declare tahini but do not declare sesame and Tzatziki Cucumber Yogurt label declares sour cream & yogurt but does not declare milk. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame or milk are urged not to consume these products and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 503-780-0340 or send email to lydiapack3@gmail.com from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.

Related Articles

Seafood

Smilin’ Bob’s Voluntarily Recalls Smilin’ Bob’s Smoked Fish Dip Products Because of Possible Health Risk

FDA Seafood June 9, 2021

Smilin’ Bob’s is voluntarily recalling Smilin’ Bob’s Original Smoked Fish Dip and Smilin’ Bob’s All Natural Smoked Fish Dip. This recall is being initiated as a result of the Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. recall of smoked fish due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Smilin’ Bob’s used the recalled smoked fish from Banner Smoked Fish, Inc in the products listed below.