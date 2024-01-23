Eggland’s Best Joins Forces with the Association of Pickleball Players and Kittch for Culinary Pickleball ‘Egg-stravaganza”

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — It’s a match made in heaven! Eggland’s Best has teamed up with Kittch, the culinary livestreaming sensation, and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), the preeminent pickleball organization, to put great-tasting, egg-centric food at the center of pickleball. Through the partnership, Eggland’s Best will embark on its first venture into America’s fastest-growing sport, bringing delicious culinary creations to the forefront of the foodie entertainment experience.

Pickleball enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs can join in on the fun by visiting the Kittch’n Courtside Eggs-perience at the APP’s four Major tournaments in 2024, with stops including Miami on March 20-24, New York City on May 22-26, Southern California on June 26-30 and Fort Lauderdale on December 4-8. These events will feature an exclusive opportunity for fans to get a taste of chef-curated recipes starring Eggland’s Best eggs, egg-citing games, unique photo opportunities and more. In addition to the Kittch’n Courtside Eggs-perience popping up at four Major APP Tour events, Eggland’s Best will also have a presence during the livestream of the remaining 8 tournaments in 2024.

“We are excited—or should I say ‘egg-cited’—to partner with the award-winning team at Eggland’s Best to add a delicious and engaging experience for pickleball fans at four APP Major events, which are set to be some of the biggest events in APP history,” said Tom Webb, APP chief marketing officer. “We’re also grateful for our friends at Kittch, who continue to set a high standard for collaboration by elevating the APP Tour experience through one-of-a-kind partnerships with leading brands.”

Throughout 2024, Eggland’s Best will encourage fans to get active and embrace physical activities like pickleball by giving fans the chance to win wellness-oriented prizes to plus up their nutrition and fitness game. Additionally, Eggland’s Best will be teaming up with Kittch’s squad of chef ambassadors to whip up delicious recipes, livestreamed on Kittch.com. The year-long partnership will put egg-centric recipes at the heart of pickleball, proving that Eggland’s Best eggs are the secret ingredient to take any recipe to the next level!

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Association of Pickleball Players and Kittch to offer our fans an unparalleled opportunity to taste new recipes and experience the game like never before,” said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland’s Best. “Eggland’s Best is committed to providing consumers with great-tasting eggs that have superior freshness and nutrition. Through this partnership, we’ll be able to showcase the superior quality of our eggs in innovative and engaging ways, with pickleball at the center of it all!”

“In pursuit of our vision at Kittch to help consumers rediscover the joys of cooking, we are thrilled to partner with Eggland’s Best to bring the best-tasting eggs into kitchens everywhere,” said Brian Bedol, CEO and co-founder of Kittch. “Through this collaboration, we are able to deliver wholesome ingredients that make great-tasting recipes, and we’re kicking it up a notch with pickleball fun thanks to the Association of Pickleball Players Tour!”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25 percent less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com. Follow on Instagram and Facebook to stay in the know about upcoming promotions around pickleball and more!

More information about upcoming APP events—including Tour dates, registration and ticket information—is available on theapp.global.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland’s Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland’s Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland’s Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland’s Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland’s Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland’s Best eggs. All Eggland’s Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on internationally televised broadcasts. The APP was founded in 2019 and operates the first and only tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball. In 2023, it held 19 events across the country and supported five international tournaments. The APP prides itself on developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its APP Next Gen Series, the APP Next Gen National Team and other youth initiatives. The 2024 schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.