Beatrice Bakery Debuts New Chocolate Raspberry Rum Cake at 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

Beatrice, NE. —Beatrice Bakery, creators of a wide variety of gourmet baked goods, from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes and more, is heading to Las Vegas Sunday, January 21 through Tuesday, January 23 to exhibit at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show. The bakery, exhibiting at booth #1439, is eager to debut its new Chocolate Raspberry Rum Cake to attendees, combining a decadent mixture of cocoa, dark rum and just the right amount of raspberry liqueur to create the perfect dessert blend for any palette.

“The new rum cake is sure to be the star of this year’s show and a potential new favorite for dessert-loving attendees,” said Beatrice Bakery President Richard Meyer. “Our booth will also be showcasing some of our staple items, like the recently-launched Grandma’s Southern Pecan Cake, varying varieties of our signature and famed fruitcake, as well as the Milk Chocolate Covered Fruitcake Squares.”

For attendees unfamiliar with Beatrice Bakery, the brand continues to invoke feelings of nostalgia in its fans, as well as create memorable experiences for younger generations through its offerings. Not only does the recipe for Grandma’s Fruitcake date back to 1917, but Beatrice Bakery employees individually sort all the fruits and nuts used in each cake – like cherries and pecans – eyeballing each piece of fruit personally to check for pits and ripeness. Then, they hand decorate each cake that they bake in the Heartland of America and ensure only the best ingredients are used, from high quality cocoa to candied pineapple.

About Beatrice Bakery

Beatrice Bakery, maker of the famed Grandma’s Fruitcake, creates a wide variety of gourmet baked goods – from traditional American favorites to streusels, liqueur cakes and more. Its mission is to create unique, moist and flavorful gourmet cakes for families and friends to enjoy together, helping to create memorable experiences for generations to come. As a community staple and one of the biggest small business employers in Beatrice, NE and surrounding towns, the company currently employs over 50 local residents and has become a way of life for many. In the US, Beatrice Bakery sells its products to large name brands such as Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops, Dillards, QVC, Cabela’s, Publishers Clearing House, and national-name grocers like Albertsons/Safeway, Sprouts, and Hy-Vee. It also sells its cakes directly to consumers via its website and Amazon.