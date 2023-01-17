Guinness Cheddar Launches at The Winter Fancy Food Show

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta’s Exclusive partner Coombe Castle International will introduce a new brand to its portfolio at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food show in Las Vegas, THE WORLD’S ONLY OFFICIAL GUINNESS™ CHEDDAR. It is handcrafted using locally sourced cheese, carefully prepared and matured to create the intricate flavor combinations in this bold and malty cheese. The cheddar curds are blended with Guinness™ Stout to absorb the complex flavor notes and give the cheese its unique taste profile. The dark stout contrasts with the pale straw color cheddar, providing its signature marbled appearance. The Cheddar cheese infused with the distinctive flavor of Guinness™ gives a perfectly balanced, slightly sweet, and malty flavor with a smooth, creamy texture. The new Guinness™ Cheddar is available to order.

Guinness™ Cheddar is available in a 3kg block format

Milk type: Cow

Milk treatment: Pasteurized

Rennet: Vegetarian

Texture: Medium firm

Drink Pairings: Enjoy with the obvious Guinness™ or a full-bodied red wine like Pinotage, Malbec or Primitivo. Join us at The Winter Fancy Food Show, Atalanta Booth 2143, January 15-17, 2023, Las Vegas.

Diageo and licensing agency Beanstalk are expanding the GUINNESS™ beverage brand into new and broader categories. Extension under licensing is an important strategy for the Guinness brand, it’s all about building brand equity in a meaningful way. The GUINNESS™ licensing program ignites magic through food; it feels unique and premium. Gourmet or specialty foods present a significant growth opportunity; Coombe Castle has recently acquired the license for GUINNESS™ Cheddar Cheese.

Coombe Castle International, are specialist producer and exporter of high-quality British and Irish dairy products. Founded in 1980 by Glyn Woolley, Coombe Castle is based in the Wiltshire town of Melksham. They export cream, butter, and cheese products from a range of farms, creameries, and dairies around the UK and Ireland.