Fortune International Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four Appointments

BENSENVILLE, Ill.- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience.

Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.

Commenting on the appointments, President and CEO Sean O’Scannlain said: “We are excited to announce and name Padraic, Brian, Wally and Danielle to their new positions, which will allow us to accelerate organic growth and customer acquisition, as well as continue our industry leadership in employee development, advancement and opportunity. Over the last three years, Fortune has more than tripled in size, serving thousands of new customers and retailers across an-ever wider range of needs and markets, with many new employees eager to grow their careers with Fortune. We are gratified to have been able to attract and promote such a high-caliber group of professionals.”

In 2022, Fortune separately named Ian Navarro as its first Chief Marketing Officer and, most recently, the Company promoted several other executives into key finance positions. Fortune’s four new appointments include:

Padraic Doherty, as Chief Revenue Officer, joined Fortune following the Company’s acquisition last year of D’Artagnan. With nearly 20 years of industry sales experience, Mr. Doherty previously led sales for D’Artagnan, overseeing and directing the brand’s national expansion and working with many top retail and restaurant partners across the country. As CRO at Fortune, a newly created role, he will lead and support the continued national expansion of the Fortune Fish & Gourmet distribution business.

With 20 years of human resource experience in the supply chain, distribution and transportation industry, Brian Gartrell recently joined the Company as its first Chief Human Resource Officer, a newly created role. He will lead and grow Fortune’s human resource team, overseeing HR strategy in addition to all aspects of the employee experience including talent acquisition, talent management and development initiatives. Previously, Mr. Gartrell served as Vice President of Human Resources at Martin Brower, providing human resources leadership to 6,500 employees across 27 distribution centers. Before that, he worked for Walgreens Co. in HR supporting more than 10,000 supply chain team members.

Promoted to Senior Vice President of Production, Wally Lezniak is one of the original five members of Fortune Fish & Gourmet. Mr. Lezniak immigrated from Poland to the United States when he was a 6-year-old and has spent his entire career in the seafood industry cutting fish, driving trucks, and working in the warehouse at Chicago Fish House. His 45-plus year career in seafood and production will help knit all Fortune warehouses together with cohesive processes, systems and production standards.

With nearly 30 years of seafood and food industry experience, Danielle Charette is also part of the original founding team of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, having started with the Company in 2001. As the Company’s head of customer experience, a newly created position, she will serve Fortune in creating a more universal and best-in-class customer experience, working with all regions and teams to increase customer service platforms. Prior to Fortune, Ms. Charette started her career at The Plitt Company, rising to become a top salesperson there in the 1990s.

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 20,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 15,000 customers throughout the United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, visit www.fortunefishco.net.