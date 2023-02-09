Wholesale Egg Prices Have ‘Collapsed.’ Why Consumers May Soon See Relief

Wholesale egg prices have cratered in recent weeks from record highs, meaning consumers may soon see relief at the grocery store.

But the dynamics of egg pricing from the wholesale to retail market, in addition to other factors, means that’s not a sure thing in the short term.

Prices fell to $2.61 per dozen eggs on Monday — a 52% decrease from the peak of around $5.43 on Dec. 19 and a 47% decrease from the beginning of 2023, according to Urner Barry, a market research firm that specializes in the wholesale food industry. Its Midwest Large White Egg price benchmark is a widely cited barometer in the egg industry.

