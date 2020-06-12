Butter Maid Bakery Owner Buys Ohio Warehouse

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – An entity incorporated by the owner of Butter Maid Bakery in Boardman has purchased the former Carney McNicholas warehouse at 100 Victoria Road in the Victoria Road Industrial Park here.

The entity, DNNJ3 LLC, paid $1.05 million for the 30,150-square-foot, one-story industrial warehouse built in 1974. The sale closed June 8. DNNJ3 LLC was incorporated in September 2018 by Jeff Naumoff as a holding company for Butter Maid Bakery, according to the corporation’s agent, attorney Anthony Siciliano.

The seller is the Gregory Carney Trust Agreement. Greg Carney says he and his brother, T.J. Carney, jointly operated Carney McNicholas “until I sold to my brother three years ago and he relocated the company to Trumbull County.”

