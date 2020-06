Cerelia Bakery USA Inc. (Cerelia), City of Whitehall (Franklin Co.), expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.5 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Whitehall.

Cerelia makes chilled dough products. The TCA approved a 1.225 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

