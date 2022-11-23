Century-Old Family Bakery to Expand in Metropolitan Omaha

PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha.

But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends to run a cold storage distribution facility on the nearly 50 acres it’s buying at that Sarpy County crossroads east of Interstate 80.

The company’s commercial ovens, dough mixers and production operation will remain at its longtime headquarters in La Vista.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nebraska Examiner