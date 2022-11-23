BelGioioso Cheese Expanding Again in Glenville

Michael DeMasi, Albany Business Review Deli November 23, 2022

BelGioioso Cheese Inc. is expanding again in Schenectady County.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company will build a 4,000-square-foot addition at its main plant in the Glenville Business and Technology Park and renovate an additional 60,000 square feet in what’s known as Building 403.

The Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority announced the expansion plans. The Metroplex board last week approved sales tax exemptions worth an estimated $160,000 for the project, according to Ray Gillen, chairman.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Albany Business Review

