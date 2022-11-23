King’s Hawaiian to Expand Hall County Bakery Operations, Invest $85 Million

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.

“Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 workforce training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market. This is a perfect example of how schools like Lanier Tech in our Technical College System produce amazing job placement rates. We are looking forward to continuing to work with this beloved brand in the coming years to provide further opportunities for Hall County and the entire State of Georgia.”

The new King’s Hawaiian facility will be located across the street from the existing bread production plant at the Oakwood South Industrial Park. It will house a 150,000-square-foot bakery with space for future expansion and will enable King’s Hawaiian to continue to increase production significantly. The new facility is slated to open in Fall of 2023.

The company will be hiring for positions in management, maintenance, food safety, and quality control to support this growth. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at kingshawaiian.com/careers.

“Georgia has been an important part of King’s Hawaiian for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand our ohana by creating more than 160 new jobs in Hall County,” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian. “Our partnerships with leaders in food science, manufacturing, and robotics from around the State of Georgia have been critical to King’s Hawaiian’s growth. A talented workforce and a supportive business environment make Hall County the perfect place to increase our investment in the state, and we look forward to continuing to spread the spirit of Aloha through opportunities to give back to the northeast Georgia community for their support.”

King’s Hawaiian was founded in 1950 by the Taira family in Hilo, Hawaii. In 2010, the company expanded to Hall County to better serve its customers. Since then, King’s Hawaiian has become a major employer and valued community partner to northeast Georgia. The company currently employs more than 700 Georgians. Due to production needs, the Oakwood facility operates on a 24/7 model.

“The ‘Aloha Spirit’ is strong in Hall County and Northeast Georgia,” said Kit Dunlap, President and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “King’s Hawaiian is a great corporate citizen and leader in the business community. King’s Hawaiian and its employees make an impact through their support of many programs including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Junior Achievement, and Youth Leadership Hall; benefitting both kids and the community. We are very excited to grow our long-term partnership in this community and Georgia.”

Senior Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Power.

“King’s Hawaiian has truly become part of the community in Oakwood, and they recognize the value in creating mutually beneficial relationships,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Beyond providing jobs and opportunities for locals, the company has worked with the University System of Georgia to offer learning and career development opportunities for students. King’s Hawaiian has engaged with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech’s manufacturing and robotics experts to innovate new methods for food processing. Congratulations to our partners in Hall County, and we look forward to many more years of strong partnership with King’s Hawaiian.”

About KING’S HAWAIIAN



Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ohana (extended family). The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company’s website at KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.