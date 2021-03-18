Cereal Ingredients Selects Missouri For Newest Facility

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Cereal Ingredients, Inc. (CII) is expanding in Missouri. The food solutions company announced today that it plans to build a new 80,000 sq. ft. food manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, Missouri. The state-of-the-art operation will have new technology to enhance and expand CII’s product line.

“We are excited to welcome Cereal Ingredients, Inc., to the state of Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The company’s decision to invest and create new jobs in Missouri is a testament to the hard-working men and women who call our state home. We look forward to working together as Cereal Ingredients Inc. grows and succeeds.”

CII develops and markets unique, new food ingredients. The company holds multiple worldwide product and process patents.

“Cereal Ingredients, Inc. is excited to open a state-of the-art food manufacturing facility in St. Joseph,” said Robert Hatch, CEO of CII. “The goodwill we have built with our customers has allowed us the opportunity to expand. We appreciate all the help provided from the City of St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County, State of Missouri, Newmark Zimmer and all of the other participants who helped finalize this project. We look forward to a completion date in the first quarter of 2022.”

CII is investing $24 million and plans to hire nearly 50 employees. The community is thrilled to welcome the company to the region.

“We are very pleased to have Cereal Ingredients, Inc. select St. Joseph for its first expansion outside of their campus in Leavenworth, Kansas,” said R. Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership. “Cereal Ingredients is an established company providing innovative and quality products for the food industry. We appreciate the confidence of the company’s leadership team to select and invest in St. Joseph and create such excellent jobs.”

CII’s new Missouri facility will be located on 8 acres of land in Eastowne Business Park.

