Change in the Executive Committee of Barry Callebaut

After successfully serving as the Group’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) since September 1, 2019, Olivier Delaunay has decided to leave Barry Callebaut for personal reasons. The Board of Directors has appointed Barry Callebaut’s current President Asia Pacific and member of the Executive Committee, Jo Thys, as new COO, effective January 1, 2023.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Committee would like to thank Olivier Delaunay for his impactful contribution to Barry Callebaut’s growth journey, and in particular for his leadership in successfully driving an integrated operational footprint.

Jo Thys (born 1972, Belgian national) has been President Asia Pacific and member of the Group’s Executive Committee since July 1, 2021. Under his leadership the Region accelerated its growth and expanded its operational footprint to Australia. Jo Thys has been with Barry Callebaut for 25 years. He started as a graduate trainee with the Group in 1997 and held several positions in Operations in Region EMEA before moving to the US in 2006 as Vice President Operations and Supply Chain for Region Americas. He moved back to Europe in 2010, where in his role as Vice President Operations and Supply Chain Global Cocoa, he supported the integration of Delfi, the Cocoa Ingredients Division from Singapore-based Petra Foods, into the Group in 2013. From 2017 to 2021, Jo Thys served as Vice President Cocoa Africa, with additional responsibility for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye. Jo Thys holds an Electromechanical engineering degree from Group T University College of Leuven, Belgium. (see separate bio for further details)

